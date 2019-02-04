TWIN FALLS — Three years ago, Barb Denney created Canyon Ridge High School’s college and career center from the ground up.
Denney — the school’s college and career adviser — helps students navigate the complex world of college applications, financial aid and career options.
Canyon Ridge, which has more than 1,200 students, is home to the Twin Falls School District’s high school refugee and English language learner students. Many are the first generation in their family to pursue education beyond high school.
Denney’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. She was recently named Idaho’s “K-12 Champion” by the Idaho ACT Council for her work promoting college and career readiness.
“Her kind demeanor and sincere interest in students make the center a welcoming place,” Canyon Ridge High counselor Char Nelson wrote in a nomination letter about Denney. “It is a common occurrence to see Barb sitting with a group of students explaining how to write a resume or complete a college application.”
In the letter, Nelson wrote that most refugee students at Canyon Ridge will be the first in their family to go to college. “Many have parents who speak little to no English and all need help maneuvering the educational system.”
Idaho ACT Council — affiliated with the national nonprofit best known as the provider of the ACT college entrance exam — is a group of educators and industry representatives.
“They’re tried to break out of being a testing organization,” said Nelson, who’s president of the Idaho ACT Council. “They’re very much into equity for all students…”
Denney’s award was one of four the council gave out this year, including student awards.
Denney was hired in 2016 for the brand new college and career adviser job, funded by the state. She transformed an old English as a second language classroom to create a college and career center.
Denney is Canyon Ridge’s coordinator for PSAT, SAT and ACT college entrance exams. She compiles a quarterly newsletter with scholarship opportunities for students, takes students on tours of college campuses, coordinates monthly career presenters, plans FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) nights, provides a cost of attendance sheet where students can make financial comparisons between schools and is in charge of the school’s College Application Week.
This school year, Canyon Ridge created a second college and career adviser position.
“I do a lot of individual work with students on college applications and the FAFSA, so that second position was really needed,” Denney said.
Canyon Ridge senior Rachel Fields, 18, has sought help from Denney with finding ways to pay for college.
“I kind of took a lot of initiative to look into schools myself, but she’s been really helpful with finding financial aid,” she said.
Fields and her mother toured college campuses during her sophomore year. She wants to study environmental engineering.
Fields applied to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in California; Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.; University of Portland; University of Idaho; University of Notre Dame in Indiana; and Purdue University in Indiana. She has been accepted to some and is waiting to hear back from others.
The Twin Falls School District is limited in how many school counselors it can have, spokeswoman Eva Craner said, and they serve a lot of students. Having advisers who can hone in on helping students prepare for college and careers is important, she said.
Each counselor at Canyon Ridge has about 430 students they’re responsible for, Nelson said, which is well above the American School Counselor Association’s recommendation of one counselor per 250 students, “so we are quite large in our caseload.”
Without the college and career advisers, counselors wouldn’t be able to give students the level of help they’re receiving, Nelson said.
Canyon Ridge used to have a federal GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) grant, but the school no longer has that program since it followed a specific cohort of students up to graduation.
But the school does have a representative from the federally-funded TRIO program on campus two days a week and a coordinator from the College of Southern Idaho early college program three days a week.
“They’re a good support for our students, also,” Denney said.
Statewide, there’s a push for more students to go to college. The state’s “Complete College Idaho” plan aims for 60 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds to have a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2020 in order to help meet workforce needs.
There’s also a push to improve Idaho’s “go on” rate. About half of Idaho’s high school seniors pursue higher education — such as college or workforce training — within a year after graduating.
