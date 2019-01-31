Try 1 month for 99¢
Camas County High School

Six students graduated Thursday, May 21, 2015 from Camas County High School in Fairfield.

 (Photo courtesy of Jeff Ralph)

FAIRFIELD — The Camas County School District will seek renewal of its supplemental levy during the March election.

The district is seeking a two-year, $300,000 measure — the same amount that has been in place for more than a decade. Tax rates are expected to remain the same.

Camas County is among nine Magic Valley school districts bringing a total of about $103 million in funding requests to voters during the March 12 election.

Idaho school districts have four election dates to choose from each year. A supplemental levy, which requires a simple majority vote to pass, is used to pay for basic school district operating expenses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments