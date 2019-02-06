FAIRFIELD — Camas County School is closed Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, the school said on its website.
The Fairfield school has about 150 students from kindergarten through 12th grades.
The Fairfield campus joins some schools in other parts of the state that have closed as the flu has spread this winter.
Twin Falls Christian Academy closed for four days in January due to a large number of students and employees who were sick.
Firth, Shelley and Fremont school districts in eastern Idaho recently have closed their schools because of the high number of absent students sick with flu-like illnesses, the Idaho State Journal reported.
Health officials are strongly encouraging parents to keep their children home from school if they're sick. They also are urging everyone to wash their hands as much as possible.
Firth School District's schools closed Monday because of the flu. Shelley School District announced its schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Fremont School District shut down Friday after nearly a third of its students didn't attend Thursday because of flu-like illnesses. The district announced inclement weather led its schools to close again Monday.
The Madison County School District also is reeling from the flu. Three of its schools shut down last week after teachers and students got sick.
The flu spreads via saliva, mucus and bodily fluids, health officials say. Coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose also can spread it.
"It falls out of the air and lands on a shopping cart, remote controls and doorknobs," Eastern Idaho Public Health surveillance epidemiologist Mike Taylor said. "Wash your hands frequently. When you leave a public area, sanitize and wash your hands."
