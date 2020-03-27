Buhl superintendent to resign in June

BUHL — Superintendent Ron Anthony and Buhl School District have agreed to part ways at the end of the school year.

Trustees of the Buhl School Board voted at a meeting last week to enter into a separation agreement with Anthony after receiving his letter of resignation.

“I wish to thank the district and its employees for my opportunities and experience with the district,” he wrote in the letter. “I wish the district and its employees well in all future endeavors.”

Anthony was reprimanded by the Idaho Professional Standards Commission in January after it was learned that the district falsified records in reports to the State Department of Education. A petition to remove Anthony as superintendent received more than 450 signatures.

It alleges he implemented “poor leadership practices, lack of managerial integrity, and breach of ethical conduct.