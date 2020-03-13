Buhl schools to close Monday; Jerome schools cancel face-to-face parent-teacher conferences

BUHL — The Buhl School District will join Kimberly schools in canceling Monday classes due to COVID-19.

The Buhl School District announced the closure Friday afternoon. Schools are expected to open Tuesday through Thursday and then will be closed for spring break as scheduled.

The district has also suspended all out-of-state travel for students and staff and will not allow indoor gatherings of more than 250 people.

The Jerome School District announced Friday that it will not hold face-to-face parent-teacher conferences next week. Teachers will call parents or arrange other contact with them, the district said.

The Jerome district is also canceling large group gatherings, it said.