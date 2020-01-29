BUHL — A member of the Buhl school board is stepping down.
Jacob Higley resigned from his position as the Zone 2 trustee, according to a letter dated Jan. 20 provided to the Times-News Wednesday by Buhl School District.
"As I have reviewed and committed to taking my company in a new direction and analyzing the season of life I am currently in," Higley wrote in the letter, "I must, with firm resolve, give my official resignation from the Buhl School board as the Zone 2 Trustee effective immediately.
"I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve on the board of this fine organization for the past couple years," he wrote.
Higley could not be reached for further comment.
The letter of resignation will go before the board at a meeting in February.
Buhl Superintendent Ronald Anthony is out of town and unavailable to comment this week, district staff said.
Earlier this month, Anthony received a letter of reprimand from the Idaho Professional Standards Commission after the district submitted inaccurate teacher data to the State Department of Education.
