Buhl school district moving to more in-person days following winter break

BUHL — Following their winter break, students in the Buhl School District will return to a normal schedule of five in-person days each week.
The district's school board unanimously approved the schedule change during its meeting Monday night. During the fall semester, students at the district's middle, high and alternative schools attended in-person classes four days a week, while Friday served as a distance learning day.
Interim Superintendent Wil Overgaard said the district designated Friday as a distance learning day after the district experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall. The week before Thanksgiving, 18 staff members and more than 50 students were at home quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 or being a close contact with somebody who had tested positive.
But since then, the district's COVID-19 numbers have decreased sharply. Overgaard said that two staff members have tested positive and four students have been quarantined over the last two weeks.
"Our numbers are way down and we hope it stays that way as we move through the Christmas holiday and into the second semester," Overgaard said.
The Buhl school board made its decision a week after the school board in Twin Falls also voted to add more in-person days to its schedule. When the next semester begins on Jan. 4, students within the district will attend class four days each week, while Monday would remain a distance learning day.
Along with the schedule change, the Buhl school board also approved a change in the district's COVID-19 operating plan that outlines how long students and staff must quarantine if they test positive for the virus or are a close contact with somebody who has tested positive. Students and staff can now end their quarantine after 10 days if they do not test positive or develop symptoms after coming in close contact with somebody who has tested positive for the virus.
Overgaard said this new policy reflects updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously the agency recommended close contacts quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The school board also began the process of finding and hiring a new superintendent. The position is open after the district's previous superintendent, Ron Anthony, resigned in June. Prior to resigning, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission reprimanded Anthony in January after learning that the district falsified records in reports to the State Department of Education.
The board hired Overgaard last July to fill Anthony's position for this school year. Overgaard previously worked as the superintendent for the Weiser School District before retiring in 2019.
The board is working with the Idaho School Boards Association to run the search. The position will officially open soon, and the district hopes to have a pool of candidates by late January.
