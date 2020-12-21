Buhl school district moving to more in-person days following winter break

BUHL — Following their winter break, students in the Buhl School District will return to a normal schedule of five in-person days each week.

The district's school board unanimously approved the schedule change during its meeting Monday night. During the fall semester, students at the district's middle, high and alternative schools attended in-person classes four days a week, while Friday served as a distance learning day.

Interim Superintendent Wil Overgaard said the district designated Friday as a distance learning day after the district experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall. The week before Thanksgiving, 18 staff members and more than 50 students were at home quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 or being a close contact with somebody who had tested positive.

But since then, the district's COVID-19 numbers have decreased sharply. Overgaard said that two staff members have tested positive and four students have been quarantined over the last two weeks.

"Our numbers are way down and we hope it stays that way as we move through the Christmas holiday and into the second semester," Overgaard said.