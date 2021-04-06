Buhl School District keeps mask requirement in place for remainder of year

Meanwhile, the trustees who supported the motion raised questions about some of the potential effects of lifting the mandate.

Trustee Carla Critchfield said removing the requirement could cause some families to pull their students out of in-person classes, which would then create issues with additional kids switching to online learning.

And trustee J.D. Gould said he was concerned that lifting the mandate could lead to some students either getting COVID-19 or needing to be quarantined because of exposure, which could cause them to miss year-end activities like graduation.

"Prevention is the best medicine," Gould said. "I don't want the seniors to miss out."

The board's decision comes as other school districts around the Magic Valley are reconsidering their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases in the region dip to a level not seen since the pandemic began last spring.

In its most recent regional risk assessment released on March 25, the South Central Public Health District reported all eight of the counties within its jurisdiction as experiencing a minimal risk level for COVID-19 transmission. The district moved Blaine County to the moderate category on April 1 after cases increased there. The health district will release an updated regional assessment on Thursday.