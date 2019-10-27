BUHL — Candidates for Buhl School Board zone four want to impact student learning from the administrative level.
Danielle Richardson taught at Buhl High School for ten years and last year served as President of the teachers union, she said. Richardson recently stepped away from the classroom, taking a job in real estate, in order to get involved with the school board. She said she wants to have a hand in policy and the budgeting processes.
“I did not resign to walk away from education, I resigned to take a different role in education.” Richardson said.
The school board currently does a good job, but she could bring the experience of a veteran teacher who understands what it’s like to interact with students in a diverse classroom, Richardson said.
Anita Lara has served as the zone four trustee for four years and gained important experience in the functions of the school board.
“There’s a lot more to the school board than the average person would think,” Lara said. “There’s a lot of learning involved.”
While on the board, Lara helped establish a committee to improve community engagement and relay information from administrators to residents, she said.
She is seeking reelection to help continue the positive direction of the district, she said.
"Everything I do is for the kids of our district."
