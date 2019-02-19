BUHL — After 10 years on the Buhl school board, chairman Jim Barker is resigning effective Tuesday.
In a statement Tuesday, Barker said “personal family obligations plus a busy travel schedule have been interfering with his school board work, and he feels that it’s best for someone who can devote the proper time required to take over the responsibility.”
Barker was appointed to the school board in April 2008 and served three elected terms on the board. He served as chairman for the entire time.
“I (am) most proud of my work in establishing the Wakapa Academy, Buhl’s alternative high school,” Barker said in a statement. He said he hopes the school board — and whoever replaces him on the board — will continue to work on increasing Buhl’s graduation rate. “High student achievement is what the board aims for, and I know that my replacement will be able to further that goal.”
Barker said he notified the school board in advance he’d resign at the February meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.
Barker fills zone three, which encompasses an area south of Broadway Avenue. A zone map is available at the Buhl School District office.
Applications for the position will be accepted beginning Wednesday and can be picked up at the school district office.
After applications are in, the school board will screen applicants in order to narrow the search before interviews are conducted.
For more information, contact Lynn Busmann at 208-543-6436.
