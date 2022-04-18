Buhl robotics team heads to world championship

BUHL — The robotics team from Buhl High School competed in Regional Championships in Nampa early this month. Out of 28 teams, Buhl came away with a prestigious award and a sponsorship from NASA.

This week, after an outpouring of support from the community, nine members of the Buhlean Operators — yes, that is a programmer’s joke — are headed to the FIRST Robotics World Championships in Houston, Texas, where they will compete among 400 other teams from around the world.

In the world of robotics competitions, teams earn points by instructing their robots to complete tasks for points. But teams can also earn recognition for cooperating with other teams, sharing knowledge and encouragement, and fostering a collaborative environment that combines creative uses of programming skills and engineering ingenuity.

Judges selected the Buhlean Operators for the Engineering Inspiration Award based on the help they’ve offered to other teams in the Magic Valley, whose programs are in their first years.

Coach Kelsey Margulieux said robotics competitions are different than school sports because teams will actively help other teams, rather than trying to dominate others.

“For our team, in addition to building their robot, they’ve done a lot of outreach events to help other teams,” Margulieux said. “Our team has been able to spend a lot of time with the Shoshone team in particular in their programming,” Margulieux said.

Junior Caleb Wells is in his second year with the robotics team and is the most senior member. Wells started as a freshman, and there were no robotics competitions in 2020-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said it is great to have new teams in the area to work with.

“I’m just glad that we have multiple Magic Valley teams because this is our sixth season with FIRST, however, this is the first year that we’ve had another Magic Valley team,” Wells said.

Wells said it’s nice to be able to share experience and knowledge with other teams.

“When I was a freshman we had some older people on the team, but besides that, we were the only Magic Valley team,” Wells said. “It just feels good to make sure they’re getting the help that we would have liked to have at the time.”

Support from the community has been huge. The fundraising got underway, with more than $16,0000 raised from the Buhl community to cover airfare and lodging for the 9 members of the team.

“I don’t think there was one business that turned us down when we went out and asked,” Wells said. “it was such a warming feeling when you have your entire community behind you and supporting you.”

The team is made up of coders, builders and drivers, and together they have designed and programmed a robot capable of performing specific tasks. This season, the robots need to be able to put a ball through hoops at one of two heights, by either throwing the ball or dunking it. Another task the robots must accomplish is to lift themselves up to pre-determined heights.

To build their robot, the Buhlean Operators are divided into builders and coders. The builders design and assemble the robot, and drive it during competitions.

Riley Brunson is one of the two drivers who operate the robot at the same time.

“I’m the driver who controls where our robot goes, and the other driver controls what the robot does,” Brunson said.

The coder team controls all the robot’s programming, giving it instructions for certain behaviors, like controlling the speed of its motors.

“We mainly write code and test it out,” said coder Nicholas Hollon. “Without us, it’s just basically a hunk of metal and plastic. But also without (the build team), we just have basically numbers and letters and nothing else.”

Jasmin Young said the trip to Worlds is still sinking in, but she thinks they will do pretty well at the competition.

“A lot of us are honestly just sort of trying to take it in, most of us and we’re just excited to be able to go,” Young said. “I think we’ll do well, considering the state of our robot, and the state of teams that made it on their robot, I think we’ll do fairly well.”

Andrew Ullstrom said being on the team is a great way to develop useful skills for later in life.

“I knew nothing about programming,” Ullstrom said. “There are a lot of good opportunities for proving your hard work and working together well as a team, there’s a lot of those aspects that you need to be good at.”

