Buhl approves $700,000 for schools by four votes

BUHL — A two-year supplemental levy worth $350,000 for Buhl School District passed by four votes according to unofficial election results.

The measure would cost $54 per $100,000 of property value.

Voters approved the levy with 50.19% support. The measure received 532 votes in favor and 528 votes against.

Money would pay for all-day kindergarten opportunities, new textbooks and maintaining current programs, according to the district’s website.

The levy would be a continuation of the one currently on the books in Buhl.

Election results are not official.