Buhl approves $700,000 for schools by four votes

The public casts their vote

Calvin Davis and Mary Castro check in before casting their ballots Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BUHL — A  two-year supplemental levy worth $350,000 for Buhl School District passed by four votes according to unofficial election results. 

The measure would cost $54 per $100,000 of property value.

Voters approved the levy with 50.19% support. The measure received 532 votes in favor and 528 votes against. 

Money would pay for all-day kindergarten opportunities, new textbooks and maintaining current programs, according to the district’s website.

The levy would be a continuation of the one currently on the books in Buhl.

Election results are not official. 

