Boosting early reading skills is key for Idaho kids

TWIN FALLS — The State Department of Education has released the results of the fall Idaho Reading Index, showing student reading abilities statewide for kindergarten through third grade. The results show that 51% of students statewide are reading at grade level, up from 49.6% last year. In the Twin Falls School District, 44% of students kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level.

The IRI is administered in the fall and spring and measures student abilities in five fundamental skills associated with reading. It shows whether students are reading at their grade level, or whether additional instruction and practice to develop key skills in early education.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said the IRI is a great tool for diagnosing what areas to focus on for each student, each class, and each grade at every school across the state.

“I’m always very jealous that I never had the opportunity to use this great tool,” said Ybarra, whose background is in elementary education. “This new Idaho Reading Indicator gives a much more complete picture of which aspects of reading our youngest students are mastering, and where they might need the most help.”

The IRI allows educators to give individualized instruction for each student based on their current abilities and helps identify areas to focus instruction on.

“We always called the old approach a ‘one-size fits all,’ but this is a more individualized approach,” Ybarra said. “The other thing the Idaho Reading Indicator does is give more information to parents, too. More of an in-depth picture to fill the gap in the skills.”

Reading scores for students statewide took a dip last year in part due to interrupted instruction as a result of the pandemic. Jennie Peterson is the Director of Elementary Programs for Twin Falls School District. Peterson said that area scores reflected statewide trends of dropping a little due to in-class interruptions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did notice that our kindergarten and first grade kids came in lower than they have traditionally,” Peterson said. “But that is to be expected knowing that many of them didn’t have a solid year of education due to the pandemic, so we were prepared for them to come in a little bit lower.”

Peterson said that students in second and third grade who had already begun developing foundational reading skills before the pandemic interruption were reading at grade level in higher percentages.

“Our second and third graders seem to have maintained or only lost a couple percentages overall,” Peterson said. “The kids that are coming into us that have had that consistent foundational skills, they seem to maintain pretty well.”

Foundational skills include recognizing words and word sounds, reading comprehension, listening comprehension. They are considered a vital part of early education because, by grade three, students begin reading to learn.

“They should have all their foundational skills built up by the end of second grade so going into third grade they really can comprehend what they’re reading and pull information out of what they’re reading,” Peterson said. “We really target those grade levels with the five foundational areas to make sure that they have those, and if they don’t then we know we need to backfill and help support that in those areas.”

The IRI helps train the teachers as well, shaping how the teachers’ professional development is shaped.

“For example, if our students came in lower in comprehension, we may look at helping our teachers understand that data and our growth data so that they know how to specifically target students,” Peterson said.

Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte said a great way to help young kids become more proficient in the five areas of literacy is to read with them.

“Parents can really help us in this endeavor by spending time reading with their child,” Brulotte said.

Some parents may think that reading chapter books with their kids is what is required. But Brulotte said that reading picture books with a child is just fine.

“The vocabulary in picture books, and putting vocabulary word with an image helps kids grow so much,” Brulotte said. “It’s amazing to have parents still reading to their kids at night at home.”

