FILER — Voters did not approve a bond issue Tuesday to pay for expansion of job training services and other projects in Filer schools.
The $8.55 million bond for Filer School District failed with 48.45% approval.
The district will continue to search for a solution to improve student education and safety, said Julie Koyle, co-chair of the committee responsible for the bond.
“I’m actually kind of shocked we didn’t have more people coming out to vote yes on this bond,” Koyle said. “We will be working on this again.”
The bond would have paid for renovations at the career-technical education facility at Filer High School. It also would have provided the district with new classrooms, parking lot repair, a new auditorium and land for a future school.
The annual cost to taxpayers would have been $84 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The district estimated it would have cost $3.97 per $1,000 after accounting for a homeowner’s exemption.
Unofficial results show 869 ballots were cast for a 25.2% voter turnout.
A similar bond failed in March but received 63.42% of the vote.
Lincoln County had not released results for a bond election in Shoshone School District when the Times-News went to press.
The district is asking voters for a $6.83 million bond. It would pay for a new vocational building, a new multipurpose facility at the elementary school, entrance renovations and new classrooms.
The cost to taxpayers would be $156.36 per $100,000 assessed property value. Superintendent Rob Waite estimated it would cost those with a homeowner’s exemption about $6.50 a month.
Similar bonds failed three previous times.
Bond issues in Idaho need a two-thirds supermajority to pass.
