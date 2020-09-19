 Skip to main content
Boise State sees jump in COVID-19 cases, more students using campus isolation beds
Boise State campus

Boise State’s campus will be closed for at least 13 days because of a rash of coronavirus infections. 

 BRIAN ANGERS PROVIDED BY BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY

BOISE — As the pandemic continues to affect Idaho, Boise State University’s coronavirus tracker showed a significant increase in cases this week, predominantly in residential students.

On Thursday, BSU showed 77 new cases of COVID-19, up from the 42 new cases reported on Sept. 10. The case total was 32 the week before that.

Boise State began classes on Aug. 24.

Of those who tested positive this week, 42 were residential students, 34 were off-campus students and one was faculty or staff, according to the school’s COVID-19 online tracker, which updates on Fridays.

Boise State has reserved 115 isolation beds for students who need to quarantine after contracting the virus. As of Friday, 42 of those beds were occupied. The beds are also used for students awaiting coronavirus test results.

