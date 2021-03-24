Boise State resumes diversity classes after brief suspension and controversy

BOISE — A slate of Boise State diversity classes that drew controversy — before and after being abruptly suspended — will resume immediately.

Boise State University announced Wednesday that more than 50 sections of the required UF 200: Foundations of Ethics and Diversity course would resume immediately.

“Students will engage with faculty, receive and submit assignments, complete the course, and achieve their learning outcomes online — a mode of instruction with which students and faculty have become increasingly familiar over the last year,” the university said in a statement.

The university suddenly suspended the course last week after a possibly recorded incident of at least one student being “degraded” for the student’s beliefs in one of the courses. Communication among about 35 faculty members and roughly 1,300 students was shut down immediately.

University officials don’t know which of the 52 diversity classes prompted the complaint. They hired Boise law firm Hawley Troxell to investigate. Officials have not commented on the nature of the allegation, but since-deleted tweets from a Boise State professor alleged that it involved a student uncomfortable with a discussion of white privilege.