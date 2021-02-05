Boise State researchers found partisan divides on virus — and schooling during a pandemic

Despite the pandemic, many general opinions on education didn’t change too much from 2019 to 2020.

Idahoans again listed education as the most important topic for legislators to address. Respondents were asked to score a variety of issues on a 10-point score; 72 percent gave education a score of eight or higher. A year ago, 74 percent of respondents gave education a score of eight or higher.

Idahoans gave the K-12 system slightly higher marks in 2020: 35 percent of respondents said the state’s schools were “good” or “excellent,” compared to 28.5 percent a year ago. However, the most common response was “fair.” Thirty-four percent of respondents rated the K-12 system as “fair,” while 23 percent said the system was “poor.”

Respondents were more likely to give their neighborhood schools high marks: 46 percent said local schools were “good” or “excellent.”

One change came this year when parents were asked to grade their local schools. This year, 55 percent of parents with K-12 students rated their local schools as “good” or “excellent.” A year ago, only 38 percent of parents with children under 18 rated local schools as “good” or “excellent.”