Boise State hires law firm to investigate allegation that suspended diversity classes

“The allegation was so serious that even though it wasn’t an official complaint, we are treating it as one,” Sharp said.

University officials do not know which of the more than 52 sections of UF 200: Foundations of Ethcis and Diversity sparked the allegation. Last week’s suspension affects roughly 1,300 students, according to the university. All of the classes were suspended so officials — and now Hawley-Troxell — could investigate an “unspecific” allegation of a student, according to the university.

The foundations courses were already being reviewed prior to the most recent incident in a separate investigation, according to the university. The review began in December and was prompted by several concerns about the courses.

Diversity and inclusion efforts at Boise State University have been under fire for years. Just after the university announced it was suspending the diversity classes, the Idaho Senate voted to approve a more than $400,000 cut from Boise State’s budget tied to disagreement over diversity programming. Other lawmakers like Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and conservative organizations like the Idaho Freedom Foundation have called for even more cuts.