BOISE (AP) — The Idaho office that provides support staff to the State Board of Education in overseeing the state’s $2.3 billion education system from kindergarten through the doctoral level is requesting lawmakers approve a budget of about $16.5 million.
State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman made the request Monday to the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
The request is slightly more than the amount recommended by Gov. Brad Little for fiscal year 2020.
The State Board of Education has seven members appointed by the governor and an eighth member, the schools chief, chosen in a statewide election. The board oversees about 63 percent of the entire Idaho budget.
Freeman on Monday asked lawmakers to approve a new position at the cost of about $110,000 for a person to oversee the state’s student success initiatives.
