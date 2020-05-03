Bliss to vote on money for school building maintenance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLISS — Money for Bliss School District to maintain its building is up for a vote in the May 19 primary election.

The plant facilities levy would provide the district with $50,000 a year for 10 years. It’s a slight boost from the $40,000 the district has received under previous levy agreements.

District business manager Michele Elliott said the raise ensures the district qualifies for a state match program, which requires a certain amount to be spent on facilities.

Elliott said the money is used for a variety of projects, including buying buses, installing an HVAC system, and even replacing a roof.

“We’re sitting in a building that is almost 100 years old,” she said. “It takes a lot of upkeep.”

Elliott also noted that the district does not ask taxpayers for the supplemental levies used by many other districts in the state. Instead, they rely entirely on the state’s allotment plus the plant facilities levy to operate.

“It’s about the only way we can maintain facilities,” Elliott said of the district’s request. “Without it, I don’t know how we could continue to make those repairs happen.”

