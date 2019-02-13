Try 1 month for 99¢

Some Magic Valley schools are closed Wednesday due to weather or illness.

All Blaine County School District schools are closed due to snow, the district said.

Syringa Mountain School in Hailey is also closed because of the snow, the school said

Gooding School District is closed Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, the district said. Classes there will resume Tuesday after being off for President's Day. 

North Valley Academy in Gooding is also closed due to illness, the school said.

Camas County School District is closed due to inclement weather, the district said

And Hollister Elementary is closed Wednesday, the Filer School District said. Filer High School Students who live in Hollister will be excused if they miss school today. 

0
0
4
0
0

Tags

Load comments