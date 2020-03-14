Blaine County schools to close through April 6 after coronavirus case found

HAILEY — Blaine County School District school and facilities will close to the public Monday and remain closed through April 5, the district announced Saturday after a confirmed case of the new coronavirus was found in the county.

“We are working in coordination with SCPHD and decided in an abundance of caution to close schools," District Board of Trustees Chairman Keith Roark said. "We realize this will cause hardship for many of our families in regards to childcare and daily nutrition. We hope to announce plans for providing nutrition services soon.”