Blaine County schools superintendent announces resignation

HAILEY — The embattled superintendent of Blaine County School District will step down at the end of her contract following the 2021 school year.
GwenCarol Holmes announced her pending resignation Monday in an email to district staff.
“I have notified the Board of Trustees that I plan to step down as Superintendent of BCSD on June 30, 2021,” she wrote in the statement. “This is an incredible district and the work we are doing together to ensure ALL students achieve at the highest level is extremely important to the continued success of our valley and our country. I promise you that for the next 14 months, I will be all in as we continue to work together to fulfill the promise to all our students.”
The announcement comes on the heels of a tumultuous and drama-filled year for the district.
In February, a district survey showed 71% of parents and staff members were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with Holmes.
A petition to remove Holmes for “questionable ethics” and “financial mismanagement” was presented with more than 1,000 signatures to the school board by a citizens' group in June. Several current and former district employees said Holmes fostered a culture of intimidation and fear at a community event the week prior.
Two former students filed a federal lawsuit in April saying the district violated their free speech rights. Former human resources director Shannon Maza and then-sitting trustee Rob Clayton each filed tort claims over the summer that alleged bullying and slander atop the district. Maza and the district settled out of court for $125,000, the Mountain Express reported