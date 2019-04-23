{{featured_button_text}}
Blaine kindergarten student

A Blaine County School District future kindergarten student plays with blocks.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

HAILEY — Blaine County School District parents are invited to take a survey by May 17.

The survey is part of Idaho’s new accountability system and results will be shared via an online school report card.

“This survey asks for parent input on several topics to help measure how Idaho schools are doing in meeting parent and student needs,” the school district said Monday in a statement.

The survey asks such questions as the following:

  • Is there one caring adult at school that knows your child well?
  • Does the school invite you to participate in school activities?
  • Does your child’s school tell you how your child is doing in a way that makes sense to you?

If parents have children at more than one school, they can take the survey multiple times by returning to the original link. The survey is available in English or Spanish.

To access the survey, visit blaineschools.org.

