HAILEY — The Blaine County School District is canceling all after-school activities Thursday due to poor road conditions.
The school day will end as regularly scheduled, the district said in an announcement via email.
“We feel that it is safest for students if we keep them in school and send them home using their normal transportation,” the district wrote. “We understand that roads are difficult to drive and encourage all drivers to use caution. Please give buses and snow plows plenty of space. Please watch for children walking from bus stops to their homes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.