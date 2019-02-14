Try 1 month for 99¢
HAILEY — The Blaine County School District is canceling all after-school activities Thursday due to poor road conditions.

The school day will end as regularly scheduled, the district said in an announcement via email.

“We feel that it is safest for students if we keep them in school and send them home using their normal transportation,” the district wrote. “We understand that roads are difficult to drive and encourage all drivers to use caution. Please give buses and snow plows plenty of space. Please watch for children walking from bus stops to their homes.”

