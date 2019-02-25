Try 1 month for 99¢
Sun Valley Ski Slopes Open

Boarders and skiers made their way down Mid-River Run as the snow fell Thanksgiving morning 2018.

HAILEY — The Blaine County School District is canceling all after-school activities Monday due to poor weather and road conditions.

“We will monitor weather and road conditions today and tonight,” the school district said in an email announcement around 11 a.m. “Please stay tuned for any announcements regarding school tomorrow.”

School on Monday will end as normally scheduled.

“We feel that it is safest for students if we keep them in school and send them home using their normal transportation,” according to the announcement. “We understand that roads are difficult to drive and encourage all drivers to use caution. Please give buses and snow plows plenty of space. Please watch for children walking from bus stops to their homes.”

