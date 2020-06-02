Blaine County consolidates dual immersion programs

Considering the new vacancies “virtually impossible” to fill, and the opportunity for students to enroll at Alturas, Short recommended consolidating the district’s dual-immersion programs to the school board in a letter on May 6.

“It’s a human resources crisis,” Short told the board. “I just can’t make it a really effective, amazing program that meets the needs of all of our students. It’s just untenable.”

The shortage of bilingual teachers is a well-documented issue nationwide. The district says Hemingway’s dual-immersion model is an added challenge, because one teacher instructs students in both English and Spanish.

To do so, they have to have an academic-level grasp on each language, instead of being merely conversational in either one.

Parents praised the dual-language program in dozens of letters to the school board, asking the district to try and extend the deadline for finding teachers, or phase-out the program instead of terminating it all at once.