BJHS STEM team places in state contest

Team Genesee from Genesee School District in Genesee took first place among Idaho’s ninth-grade teams. DRAGON SLAYERS from Madison Junior High School in Rexburg earned first place among the state’s eighth-grade teams, and SnAlpple from Sage International School of Boise garnered first place among Gem State seventh-grade teams.

Six teams from the state took part in the event, including two in grade nine, two in grade eight, one in grade seven, and one in grade six. More than 2,000 teams across the country compete in the challenge, which the Army and NSTA launched in 2002. Teams must score at least 300 points to be considered for a state placement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams could be comprised of students from mixed grade levels, but they had to compete at the highest grade of a team member. For instance, Team Genesee competed with ninth-graders since one of its members is in ninth grade even though their partner is a seventh-grader.

The Army will give each student on a first-place state-winning team a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $1,000 in matured value.