TWIN FALLS — A bill in the state Legislature would give school districts with a supplemental levy on the books for at least seven years the option of seeking a longer-lasting measure.
If Senate Bill 1061 becomes law, school districts could pursue a three-to-10-year levy term. Currently, school districts can only run a supplemental levy that stays in place for one or two years. Then, they have to go back to voters to seek renewal.
The Senate passed the bill 30-3 on March 12 and the House Education Committee passed it Tuesday. Now, the bill goes to the full House.
Magic Valley school leaders say it would be helpful to have a longer term for supplemental levies because it would allow them to do longer-term budget planning and they wouldn’t have to devote time as frequently to preparing for elections.
“For us, it would be helpful just for the fact that we’re returning every two years,” Jerome School District Superintendent Dale Layne said. “Obviously, that takes time away from other things.”
Layne said he expects a change would be helpful to some counties, too, since school districts wouldn’t have levy elections as often.
A supplemental levy, which requires a simple majority vote to pass, is used to pay for basic school district operating expenses.
The vast majority of Idaho’s 115 school districts — 93 — have a supplemental levy in place. And 69 levies have been on the books for at least seven years, Idaho Education News reported Tuesday.
During last week’s election, nine Magic Valley school districts — including Jerome — had a measure on ballots. Of those, five were renewal requests for two-year supplemental levies.
Jerome voters gave the OK to renew the Jerome School District’s two-year, $800,000 annual supplemental levy. The school district sought more money — up from $650,000 annually.
The Jerome School District has used a supplemental levy since 2000. For the first few years, the requests were to pay for specific projects. But in 2013, the levy became part of the school district’s operating budget to maintain current programs.
The Twin Falls School District also received approval this month for a supplemental levy renewal — a two-year, $5 million annual measure. That’s an additional $750,000 annually, which will be used to address school security, curriculum upgrades and to set aside money to boost general fund balance.
The supplemental levy makes up 10 percent of the school district’s operating budget.
As for the bill moving through the Legislature, “flexibility is always a good option,” said Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson. “For us, we have our budget advisory committee make recommendations on levies. It’s something for them to consider. We have heard from voters that they get tired of having to vote on these every two years.”
Twin Falls School District officials are always worried about “voter fatigue,” Dickinson said, but he can’t imagine the budget advisory committee — which includes community members — would want to extend the supplemental levy out for 10 years. “I’m not sure that would be acceptable in our community anyway.”
It’s hard to predict what will happen even five years from now, Dickinson said.
The levy amount is locked into place once voters pass a measure, so the school district can’t change the amount if something unexpected happens. And it’s tough to predict market values over time, too.
“It probably would not make sense to extend ours out for a long period of time,” Dickinson said. “We could certainly look to extend beyond two years.”
The Twin Falls School District has had a supplemental levy since 2011.
Many school districts have had the same amount for a supplemental levy in place for years, Dickinson said, but “ours has been a little more fluid than that” depending on state funding levels and needs within the school district.
In Hansen, voters decided this month to renew a two-year, $290,000 annual supplemental levy. The Hansen School District has had a supplemental levy since 2011, although one measure failed in 2013.
The proposed change would allow for long-range budget projections, which are hard to compile currently, Superintendent David Carson said. “I think it would be a wanted change for districts who do have supplemental levies because it allows for better planning and continuity.”
Supplemental levy money is used to help pay for general operating expenses, Carson said. “This is just trying to maintain what we’re currently doing. It’s becoming more and more important, and that’s why more districts are using them.”
