Attorneys for State Board, Legislature fire back in Ybarra lawsuit

BOISE — The State Board of Education is Idaho’s education policymaking body, and the Legislature has the authority to transfer positions from one agency to another, attorneys for the two entities argued in legal briefs Friday.

And the filings included a letter from State Board leaders to state superintendent Sherri Ybarra, chiding her for trying to block the transfer of workers from her State Department of Education and refusing to allow agency staff to discuss a transition plan.

“It’s just not fair for anyone involved — especially the 18 staff whose lives are directly impacted by the current state of uncertainty,” State Board leadership said in an April 9 letter to Ybarra, herself a member of the board, as elected state superintendent.

The documents, filed with the Idaho Supreme Court, mark the latest salvo in a turf war between Ybarra, her State Board colleagues and the Legislature.