Attendance zones adjusted to relieve crowding at Rock Creek Elementary

TWIN FALLS — About 85 children who attended Rock Creek Elementary in 2021-2022 will be going to Perrine Elementary next year.

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to shift the boundaries for attendance zones.

The decision came after population growth in recent years pushed attendance to near-capacity at Rock Creek. Board members said that without adjusting the attendance zones now, Rock Creek would be over its 700 student capacity for the 2022 school year. Rock Creek has 690 students enrolled, and Perrine has 490 students.

The area that has been moved to the Perrine attendance zone is west of Grand View Drive North, south of White Birch Ave, and runs along Rock Creek Canyon on the southwestern border. It encompasses Sunflower Lane, West Wildflower Lane and Rim View Lane. The Perrine zone will also encompass areas where new homes are planned.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the area that is undeveloped has been drawn partially within Perrine and partially within Rock Creek to distribute new families evenly.

“We’re trying to get to the point where both schools can kind of grow together,” Dickinson said.

The district held an open house about the changes on Feb. 3 to inform affected families, and collected comments through a survey about the change.

The district received roughly 45 written comments about the proposal, and they were a mix of approval and concern. A majority of the comments submitted were in favor of the proposed change. The most common concern mentioned in comments opposed to the change were from parents who felt moving their children to a new school would uproot them from their friend groups, and force them to adapt to new changes.

School District will review transfer exemption applications to allow students to remain at their current school under some circumstances.

“We’re going to try to be as accommodating as we can, understanding that any time we move zones it can be difficult for families,” Dickinson said.

Several comments submitted to the survey contained suggestions for different boundaries. Other concerns that were brought up in the written feedback were that the attendance zone adjustment for these two schools was only a temporary fix, as several of new housing developments are either planned or are already under construction in the area, and that a new school will be necessary soon.

Dickinson said the district has the option to build another elementary in the area in the future, but said this attendance zone change will help fill the schools that already exist.

“We have to make sure that before we go out to our community to ask for significant investments and buildings, that we fill the buildings that we have,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0