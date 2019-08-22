Attaining a high school diploma starts with attending preschool

TWIN FALLS — Those who attend preschool are more likely to obtain a college degree later in life, according to a study from the University of Minnesota. But Idaho is one of only four states that does not fund preschool, magnifying social and economic barriers to academic achievement.
Jerome School District serves one of the highest poverty rates in the state. Many students can’t access education before kindergarten and enter school behind the rest of their class.
That impacts a student’s chances of making it to graduation, Superintendent Dale Layne said.
“If they’re not reading at grade level by about third grade, chances are they’re going to struggle all the way through,” Layne said.
The 2018 high school graduation rate in Jerome was 71% for low-income students compared with 91% for other students.
Most students in the district would benefit from preschool and all-day kindergarten, Layne said.
Only 20% of the district’s kindergartners were reading at grade level in fall 2018 as measured by the Idaho Reading Indicator. This spring, 37.5% of those same kindergartners were reading proficiently.
That kind of obvious growth shows the need for equity of access to early learning, Layne said.
“If you want to graduate in 12th grade, it starts all the way down at kindergarten, first grade,” he said. “The state is putting a lot of emphasis on that go-on, but that go-on happens 12 or 13 years earlier.”
Jerome received the Preschool the Idaho Way grant to begin developing a plan to expand its current preschool programs and could be eligible to receive a larger grant later this year.
The grant, a project of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, estimates every $1 invested in high-quality, affordable preschool education saves taxpayers up to $13 in the future “because children are less likely to repeat grades or require special education services.”
Early childhood literacy is among the toughest obstacles the state faces in getting more of its students to graduate high school and go on to college. Despite significant improvements, about 30% of Idaho’s K-3 students left school in 2019 reading below grade level, according to the State Department of Education.
Boosting early literacy has been a priority for Gov. Brad Little since taking office earlier this year. Per his direction, the Legislature voted to double spending on Idaho’s K-3 reading initiative this year to $26 million. But that money won’t go toward preschool. Instead, schools will receive more money for programs that target struggling readers.
Families will continue to cover the cost of preschool — $7,296 per student per year in Idaho on average, according to Child Care Aware of America — forcing those in low-income brackets to commit a larger portion of their income to childcare or forgo an essential part of early learning.
That’s part of the objective behind Ready, Set, Kindergarten at Twin Falls Public Library, which offers a free class every week in the winter to get preschool-aged students prepared for school.
The program teaches several skills in a setting designed to imitate a kindergarten classroom. Most importantly, it prepares students to listen to and absorb information, said Kasi Allen, a children’s librarian.
“A huge thing in preschool is the social, emotional intelligence of sitting in a group of people and being able to learn,” Allen said.
It’s no replacement for preschool, but the program seeks to give parents the information to work with their children at home to prepare them for school. Every student who participated left the program ready for kindergarten, she said.
“Children want to learn,” Allen said.
