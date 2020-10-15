As schools reopen, children’s coronavirus case numbers double in two months

But during an AARP Idaho telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, Little spoke in general about the uptick in cases. “Our numbers are way too high.”

Little also blamed the recent increase on a number of factors — the Labor Day holiday, reopening K-12 schools and college campuses, and cooler weather that has forced more Idahoans to spend time indoors.

“I hate to be a position to say I told you so,” he said, “(but) we anticipated this.”

State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield echoed Little.

“Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout our country,” she said Wednesday. “It is no surprise that it is occurring within our schools here in Idaho.”

The State Board is monitoring the situation, she said, and is encouraging administrators and trustees to use the state’s school reopening guidelines “to help make good decisions that are best for their local areas.”

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Welfare urged parents and students to take precautions to curb coronavirus: wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, hand-washing frequently, and staying home at any sign of illness or COVID-19 exposure.