As Idaho prepares to reopen schools, COVID closes 5 migrant Head Start centers statewide

In an interview with the Idaho Statesman, Morin and the managers of two closed centers in Caldwell and Weiser said all staff members were required to wear masks, practice social distancing and undergo symptom and temperature checks at the door. Children in the Head Start programs are 5 years old and younger, so they weren’t required to wear masks, but staff said each child was also checked for symptoms at the door or before getting on the school bus. Parents are also not allowed in any of the centers, staff said.

Monica Cisneros, 26, went to St. Luke’s in Fruitland to be tested for coronavirus after a coworker at the center in Weiser tested positive. Cisneros also tested positive, along with her husband. Her symptoms started as a stuffy nose, but now she has chest pain when she breathes too deeply.

Cisneros said she was most worried that her 4-year-old twins and baby would contract the virus. After all three of her children tested negative, she sent them to stay with her parents. When the center reopens, she and her baby plan to return.

“I know we’re doing the best we can to stop the spread,” Cisneros said. “It’s kind of scary even as a parent or teacher, to send your own kid back to where we know the virus has been. That’s my biggest fear, them catching it.”