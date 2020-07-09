Appeals court sides with Reclaim Idaho on K-12 funding initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A federal court Thursday gave the green light to Reclaim Idaho’s online signature-gathering efforts.

A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel said Reclaim Idaho can resume campaigning for its $170 million K-12 funding initiative, rejecting a motion from the state to put the campaign on hold.

Reclaim Idaho says it plans to begin gathering signatures early next week.

“After today’s decision, it’s off to the races for our drive to collect 30,000 signatures online and give Idaho a chance to invest in education,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said Thursday afternoon. “Those in power have failed to save our schools from deep budget cuts. It is thrilling to know that Idahoans are now one step closer to taking this issue into their own hands.”

If the Circuit Court decision stands, Reclaim Idaho would have 48 days to gather signatures in an attempt to qualify its “Invest In Idaho” initiative on the November ballot. But the state has one more avenue of appeal, and it will seek a stay through the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We will continue our efforts to preserve the integrity of Idaho’s duly enacted laws and to prevent the disruption to our upcoming elections that this decision will cause,” Gov. Brad Little said Thursday afternoon.