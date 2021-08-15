Analysis: Trustees stare into the face (masked or unmasked) of a no-win situatio

And this is Boise — one pocket of blue, by Idaho standards. If Boise trustees are getting pushback for their decision, that doesn’t predict well for their colleagues in conservative, rural districts.

Of course, it could be worse for Idaho trustees. They could face the unenviable choice confronting school boards in Florida or Texas — go mask optional, or defy executive orders from the governor’s office. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold administrative salaries from districts that mandate masks.

While Idaho trustees don’t face this kind of overt pressure from the state, they are nonetheless under the microscope. Face masks in schools have become a talking point of the moment in conservative circles — and in Idaho, GOP gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin has made masks a centerpiece issue. Not surprisingly, the Idaho Freedom Foundation has followed suit, saying in a recent Facebook post, “Never muzzle Idaho students ever again.”

The trustees are stuck with this mask mess, for several reasons.