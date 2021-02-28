Analysis: The higher education Statehouse showdown starts next week

There is at least one more common thread between these three bills. None have received a full hearing. None have gotten out of committee in the House. Since the session could adjourn sometime late next month, sponsors are racing against time. It’s not impossible, but it won’t be easy to get any of these bills through both houses and onto Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

And while some House conservatives are spoiling for a fight over higher education, that’s not a universal sentiment in the Legislature. That was evident on Feb. 17, when Clow and Senate Education Committee Chairman Steven Thayn came before JFAC.

Pressed by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg — like Giddings, a first-year JFAC member and a conservative hardliner — neither Clow nor Thayn said their policymaking committees are looking too closely at the higher ed budget. And when Nate brought up splitting the higher ed budget, Thayn said pretty much the same thing Tromp has to say about the idea.

“I think there’s really a good working relationship between these four university presidents,” said Thayn, R-Emmett. “I’d hate to jeopardize that.”