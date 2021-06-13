Analysis: Report raises important questions about two fast-growing programs

Third, the OPE report tracked these students for just three years. In 2020, thousands of these 2017 high school graduates were still in college.

“Students who pursued a bachelor’s degree have not even had enough time to graduate in the ‘standard’ amount of time,” State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman noted in his response to the report.

That’s fair.

But in fairness to the OPE researchers, they went out of their way to avoid making a sweeping statement about whether the programs are helping students get a job or a degree — or whether the programs are working. “These are important, but difficult questions,” the report notes.

Sometimes, the difficult questions demand the most attention.

Gov. Brad Little seemed to recognize that. In his response to the OPE report, he noted his concerns about the spiraling cost of the Advanced Opportunities program. In 2016, the state spent $4.6 million on the program. In 2021, the Legislature boosted its budget to $29.5 million — an attempt, Little said, to completely cover the program’s costs without making a last-minute raid on budget reserves.