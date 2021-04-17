Analysis: Little and Ybarra duck and dodge raging social justice debate

Quinn Perry, the ISBA’s policy and government affairs director, said she remained shocked Wednesday at the vote, and lawmakers’ message of “distrust (and) vitriol.”

“The K-12 budgets used to be kind of sacred,” she said.

The new K-12 budget still might fully fund pay raises, but Perry is worried about intent language that could leave teachers confused and uneasy about discussing current events, or race in historical context. And all to address an issue that Perry says legislators have never even raised with her.

“Nobody has come to us and said, ‘Here is the curriculum,’ or, Here is what happened,’” Perry said.

So, where are Little and Ybarra?

Idaho Education News requested an interview with Little — to ask about failed budget bills that aligned with his original recommendations, and to ask if he believes the state has a social justice problem in education.

“We cannot accommodate an interview at this time,” said spokeswoman Marissa Morrison Hyer, adding that Little will be willing to talk after the session.

In other words, after the budgets pass, in whatever form they take.