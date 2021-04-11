Analysis: Lawmakers remain reluctant to put public dollars into private schools

Little wouldn’t comment this week on the namesake bill — which means he also was silent on the idea of offering private school tuition grants. But before they voted down HB 294, several senators made it clear that they weren’t buying into the Strong Students labeling.

“This bill, while it has the same name, is a very different animal,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville.

The difference could be found in the one line that would have allowed parents to use a $750 grant for private school tuition. And Tuesday’s debate centered on that one line.

Pushing back against the education groups that opposed HB 294, the bill’s Senate sponsor reminded colleagues that parents don’t have lobbyists at the Statehouse.

“The system does not know the individual needs of every student. But parents do,” said Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. “We can be their voice and we can be their advocates.”

Her argument very nearly prevailed — and HB 294 could easily have passed the Senate, if not for some questionable parliamentary strategy.