Analysis: Idaho’s fast-track, $4 million leap into digital higher ed

That history wasn’t lost on State Board member Emma Atchley, a member of Otter’s task force.

“Our primary recommendation was to have this kind of a system in Idaho,” she said last week. “I’m delighted that it’s coming to fruition, even though the trigger for it was not a particularly desired start to such a thing.”

One thing was clear: The State Board still has a lot to sort out.

The board hasn’t figured out a governance structure. It’s only clear what the board doesn’t want. By rejecting the “New U” model, board members showed no interest in opening a ninth state institution.

Pricing is another unknown. Part of the problem is the State Board is still figuring out what existing online programs cost students. Costs can vary widely, depending on academic discipline, and depending on whether students are Idaho residents, Pemberton told the board.