TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley school districts are weighing options — such as longer school days, hiring more educators and buying more technology devices — for how to use additional state literacy money next school year, but few have made decisions yet.
Idaho legislators opted to appropriate $26 million in literacy money for next school year — double the $13 million this year. It’s up to individual school districts to decide how to spend it.
The state’s literacy initiative, implemented in 2016, is designed to help kindergartners through third-graders who score below grade level on the Idaho Reading Indicator test. About half do.
Educators say ensuring children are reading at grade level is crucial. Research shows if students aren’t by third grade, they’re likely to fall behind and have a higher risk of becoming high school dropouts.
The Wendell School District already knows how it plans to use its additional literacy money: hiring another kindergarten teacher at Wendell Elementary School for next school year. Currently, there are three kindergarten teachers and a total of 90 students, leading to large class sizes.
It’s the first school year Wendell has offered all-day kindergarten classes.
“The program has been a complete success,” Superintendent Tim Perrigot said.
Wendell Elementary has seen quite a few requests from out-of-district families who want to enroll their children, he said, adding the district will have to limit how many it allows.
The Wendell School District also plans to use literacy money to continue funding an already-existing job position — an intervention/Title I specialist at Wendell Elementary.
Across Idaho, kindergartners through third-graders are taking a new reading test this school year. The computer-based test — by Istation’s Indicators of Progress — replaces the old Idaho Reading Indicator and is sometimes referred to as the “new IRI.”
One of the main complaints among educators about the old IRI test was it tested only reading speed. The new IRI test measures performance in six areas of literacy.
Under the state’s literacy initiative, students who score “basic” on the IRI must receive an extra 30 hours of reading help, while those who score “below basic” must receive 60 extra hours.
Kindergartners who test “below basic” can’t name three letters of the alphabet in one minute.
Idaho is among only a few U.S. states without state-funded preschool. Students also aren’t required to attend kindergarten.
The state provides enough money for half-day kindergarten classes, but some school districts use grants and other funding sources to offer full-day classes.
The Cassia County School District plans to identify by mid-May how it plans to use the significant increase in literacy money, district spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said.
School leaders will first look at data to see whether current efforts are paying off.
“Ultimately, that’s what that’s about — to boost the number of students who are proficient at grade level for reading,” Critchfield said.
The school district used the first round of state literacy money to fund instructional coaches and purchase licenses for a literacy intervention program, she said.
In the Twin Falls School District, a team — school principals and the elementary programs director — will meet May 2 to start the decision-making process for how to use literacy money, school district spokeswoman Eva Craner wrote in an email Tuesday to the Times-News.
In Kimberly, “currently, we have not determined how we will use the additional funding as we are still researching options,” Superintendent Luke Schroeder wrote in an email Monday to the Times-News. “We are exploring everything from more extended day opportunities to additional computing devices.”
A team in the Jerome School District plans to meet Thursday to look at how to allocate the money, curriculum director Janet Avery said.
This school year, the school district used money to purchase curriculum through Istation, an e-learning program, for kindergarten through third-grade students. Plus, money is used for teacher training.
