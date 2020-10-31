Almost every Idaho teacher earned top marks on evaluations

“For us, the majority of our evaluations, at least the observations, were completed prior to the shutdown due to COVID,” Smith said. “For those that were not, we directed the evaluating administrators to complete the classroom observation in a virtual setting.”

The district handled many of its post evaluation conferences virtually. Those are meetings where teachers and their administrator talk about the evaluation and identify ways to improve teaching.

“We got everything completed as we typically would,” Smith said. “It was certainly more challenging, no question about that.”

With all but 10 teachers out of more than 1,700 earning identical overall evaluation scores, it is basically impossible for the public to use that data to understand differentiation among teaching performance and quality in one of the state’s largest districts. It’s essentially the same thing that’s going on across the state.

Smith said the differentiation comes in the form of scores on 22 individual components, and the post evaluation conference between a teacher and principal. That information is not released by the state or school districts.