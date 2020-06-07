Almost 15 percent of Idaho students lack access to broadband, state survey says

Based on the data and the SDE analysis, it wasn’t clear whether there was overlap between the students who lack broadband and the students who lack devices.

Idaho EdNews asked the SDE whether there was duplication between the responses and requested an interview with an SDE official to discuss the survey results and methodology.

“The surveys were not meant to be scientific but to get a general sense of what Idaho district and charters need…,” SDE spokeswoman Kris Rodine wrote in an email last week.

“Whether it’s 15, 20, 30 percent or more, there is a gap in technology resources that puts some students at a disadvantage in a distance learning environment,” Rodine wrote.

Although Ybarra submitted the data to the State Board, the surveys will not be the only information State Board members consider before making decisions about purchasing devices or online learning management systems. State Board staff members have also put a survey in the field asking local school leaders about connectivity and learning management systems. State Board officials are working on compiling the results this week, spokesman Mike Keckler said.