After drama-filled court fight, transfer of IT department went smoothly, state education official says

The data system was originally implemented in 2010-11. It is where data for all public school students and staff are housed. It is important because policymakers and staff use the data to make decisions, send out funding for schools and ensure compliance with federal reporting requirements.

School administrators should not notice any differences, Freeman said. The transfer does not change how schools submit and upload their data to the state.

The public might notice one change. The State Board is now in charge of the data system and fulfilling public records requests for that data.

SDE officials say the transfer is leading to inefficiencies and delays. The domains for the data system are also still connected to SDE usernames and email addresses.

The SDE also says it can no longer prioritize IT or data projects because it no longer has the developers it would need.

“As the department is no longer the steward of the data and data systems, we have additional steps to coordinate with SBOE staff on who fulfills the request, which requires additional staff time to manage and track,” the SDE said in a statement last week.

The State Board also confirmed that some of the logistical issues are taking time to work through.