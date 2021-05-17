Advocates scratching their heads as unapproved preschool grant lingers

The grant was placed before the Legislature “in good faith” with the expectation that it would pass as others have across the country, Oppenheimer said. It’s also unclear whether rejecting the grant would jeopardize the next two years of funding.

If an opportunity presents itself, pressure to OK the grant could again mount, this time from the school boards association.

“If we get word that they’re going to reconvene for the purpose of taking up the grant, I would absolutely convene my government affairs committee to take a position,” Perry said.

She noted that although ISBA never formally took a position on the grant, that was the result of a “capacity issue.” While many ISBA members individually advocated for the grant, Perry said, and her lobbying organization is a member of Ready Idaho, a preschool advocacy group.

If the grant is never approved, the State Board of Education is “under the impression” the money will be returned to the U.S. Treasury, spokesman Mike Keckler told EdNews Thursday. The money’s destination isn’t totally clear, Oppenheimer said.

In the meantime, the AEYC is seeking other funding sources to supplement Idaho preschool funding.

Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert contributed to this report.

