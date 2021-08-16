Administrators hoping for a more normal school year

TWIN FALLS — School administrators are hoping for some sense of normalcy after a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means loosening some of the restrictive measures that were in place last year at a time when case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing.
Districts have outlined these changes in return to school plans they were required to create if they received federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, which is a COVID-19 relief package Congress approved earlier this year.
The Board of Trustees for the Jerome School District adopted its plan in late July. Jerome Superintendent Pat Charlton said the district is thinking optimistically about this year after a difficult last 18 months for students.
“I think for everyone, but students, in particular, going through COVID has been especially hard,” Charlton said. “You think about your teenage years, it’s hard anyway, and you’re separated from your friends, have to wear a mask, unable to socialize, activities were restricted. I think all of those things took quite a toll on the social, emotional feelings that students have.”
Parents at a Buhl School board meeting Aug. 10 brought up these kinds of concerns while encouraging the board to not require masks this year. The district required masks through the end of the previous school year.
With a 4-1 vote, the board adopted a plan that recommends, rather than mandates, students and staff wear masks when school resumes Monday.
“It’s not our intent in any way, shape or form to impose to damage kids,” board chairman Scott Tverdy said. “We’re here to maximize in-person, face-to-face, least restrictive education environment possible.”
The Twin Falls School District’s plan also recommends face coverings rather than requires them. During a meeting earlier this year, the district’s school board voted to change its mask requirement when the school year ended in May.
This policy remained in place throughout summer school, during which nobody within the district tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Brady Dickinson said.
The district has also changed its quarantining procedures. Previously, the district required students to quarantine for 10 days if they were exposed to somebody who tested positive for COVID-19. The student would have to quarantine even if he or she didn’t display any COVID-like symptoms.
This year, the district will instead notify parents if their student has been exposed to the virus in school, and if that student doesn’t develop any symptoms, he or she can remain in school.
If the student does display COVID-19 symptoms, then he or she would be excluded from school for 10 days. The student could also return as long as he or she is no longer displaying symptoms and has a negative COVID-19 test.
Dickinson said the district made this change after reviewing data it collected last year which showed only a small percentage of students who were quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 later developed symptoms.
“We weren’t seeing high transmission from student to student,” Dickinson said. “What remains unknown at this point is, will it look different this year with the delta variant and not having (required) masking.”
Despite loosening some policies, other mitigation measures remain in place. Districts will continue to try to keep students distanced in classrooms, custodial crews will continue enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer will be readily available through the school.
Additionally, some districts have installed new air filtration systems in their buildings to try to filter out COVID particles in the air. And for students who don’t feel comfortable returning to school in-person, districts have made online learning an available option.
Charlton said the Jerome School District feels comfortable taking a less prescriptive approach to the start of the school because of the availability of vaccines for those 12 and older, and the relatively lower rate of infection among kids.
However the district could reconsider these policies if, after school resumes Aug. 23, administrators find the COVID-19 situation untenable. If more than 5% of the student population tests positive for the virus, Charlton said he would approach the school board about making possible changes.
Health officials have said they’re concerned about students returning to school as the delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases surge.
In Idaho, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has risen sharply over the last month and a half.
On July 1, 97 people were in the hospital due to the virus. On Aug. 11, there were 322, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
While the overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen, the number of children being admitting to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital has remained the same, said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for the children’s hospital.
During a virtual media briefing Wednesday, Bramwell said the hospital has seen between four to six children admitted each month for the last six to eight months. This is down from a peak of 16 to 18 cases a month last November and December.
But that could change. Parts of the country that are dealing with significant COVID-19 surges, such as the Southeast, have seen an uptick in the percentage of children being admitted to hospitals, Bramwell said.
“What we know so far is that (the delta variant) is markedly more contagious and seems to be affecting young children to the point that they get admitted at a higher rate than any of the other variants that we’ve seen,” Bramwell said.
In response to this variant spreading throughout the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all students and school personnel, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors this school year.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued similar guidance.
Bramwell recommended people heed these recommendations, despite the burnout they may be feeling from the ongoing pandemic.
“That biggest concern that I think is facing us as we get back to school is people are tired of COVID and they’d like to move on and they’d like to stop wearing masks,” Bramwell said. “And I think that’s a very ill-advised, but prevalent, strategy right now.”
Beginning the school year as case numbers are increasing is concerning, Dickinson said. But rather than basing its policies off of what’s taking place in the community — which was the mindset last year — the district plans to make decisions based on its own case numbers.
And rather than being broadly applied across the district, potential policy changes could be targeted to specific schools for limited time periods, depending on the situation.
“Some people might be uncomfortable with the wait and see approach,” Dickinson said. “I’m looking at it as more of let’s choose to be a little patient this year. Let’s try to make it work, and if the situation doesn’t allow for that, let’s talk about changes.”