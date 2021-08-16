Administrators hoping for a more normal school year

Health officials have said they’re concerned about students returning to school as the delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases surge.

In Idaho, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has risen sharply over the last month and a half.

On July 1, 97 people were in the hospital due to the virus. On Aug. 11, there were 322, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

While the overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen, the number of children being admitting to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital has remained the same, said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for the children’s hospital.

During a virtual media briefing Wednesday, Bramwell said the hospital has seen between four to six children admitted each month for the last six to eight months. This is down from a peak of 16 to 18 cases a month last November and December.

But that could change. Parts of the country that are dealing with significant COVID-19 surges, such as the Southeast, have seen an uptick in the percentage of children being admitted to hospitals, Bramwell said.