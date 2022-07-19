 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Acton Academy party brings community together

Dozens of kids showed up for free snow cones, a myriad of games and, of course, a foam party and water fight. Parents were encouraged to tour the school and learn more about what the Acton Academy was all about. 

The academy currently has an enrollment of about 20 students and holds grades K-8th year-round according to Mindy Petramalo, head of school. 

Based on critical thinking and a Montessori philosophy, the school focuses on the mastery of reading, writing and math skills through hands-on experience. 

