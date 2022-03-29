'A very colorful, very visible way to get kids excited about reading' — South Hill Middle School receives book grants

TWIN FALLS — Two teachers at South Hills Middle School were surprised Monday with a grant award to help supply free books to students.

Nina Carrieri and Whitney Moses were each awarded a $750 grant by the Idaho CapEd Foundation, a nonprofit run by CapEd Credit Union. The award presentation came at a surprise meeting at the school.

Accepting her award, Moses, school librarian, said the grants would contribute to the efforts South Hills has made to engage students in reading.

“We’ve done a great job this year stepping up more time for independent reading, and doing a lot of things in our school to promote a great reading culture,” she said. “And this is one more step towards that to get kids excited about reading.”

Principal Sarah Praegitzer accepted the check on behalf of Carrieri, who was not present.

The two teachers applied for the grants after Carrieri hatched an idea to bring in a book vending machine, as well as books to stock it with.

Students can earn tokens to buy books through the school’s positive reinforcement program.

The machine should be in place for next school year.

“Our school already has in place a program for rewarding students for positive behavior, and so we thought this would dovetail nicely with that,” Moses said. “When they exhibit positive behavior, then they will get a token they can use to redeem books in the vending machine. It will be a very colorful, very visible way to get kids excited about reading.”

South Hills has a goal of helping students advance one grade level in reading each year. To help make this possible, each day starts with silent reading time. Another way to improve literacy levels, Moses said, was to offer a broad range of reading materials.

“As a school librarian, one of the things I know is how critical student choice is in getting students excited to read a book,” Moses said.

The vending machine will be stocked with a broad range of genres. Moses said the most popular thing in the school is graphic novels, but it will also be stocked with fantasy, science fiction and historical fiction.

“One of the things we want is for students to build their own personal book libraries at home so that they have print-rich environment, that they have access to books at all times, even during the summer,” she said. “So that’s one of the reasons why its so important for us to actually give books to students to just keep.”

Tyler Harris, from the CapEd Foundation, said the month of March had the largest number of grant applicants they have had this year.

“Every once in a blue moon we’ll have different teachers at the same school win,” Harris said. “Our board of directors saw both of these projects and voted highest on those.”

CapEd Foundation has distributed 12 awards around the state this month.

