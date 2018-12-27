TWIN FALLS — Matt McFarlin and Erica Estes have seen the benefits firsthand when children are exposed to rock climbing, like an increase in self-esteem and drop in anxiety.
They’re co-founders of the Idaho Climbing Project, which launched in June and they’re in the process of obtaining 501c(3) status as a nonprofit organization. They’re pursuing a project — with an approximately $14,000 price tag — to install a rock climbing wall at Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls and create an after-school rock climbing club at the school.
The wall will be installed soon — likely in early January — in Robert Stuart’s annex gymnasium. Idaho Climbing Project leaders hope to have rock climbing walls installed at other Twin Falls middle schools in the future.
Estes works at Gemstone Climbing Center and McFarlin is a science teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School, in addition to being a youth climbing instructor at Gemstone. They started having a conversation in May about what children in the middle school need and how to help them.
“Climbing sports build a resilient child,” Estes said last week. Through climbing, children learn life lessons such as how to move forward when they stumble, she said, adding climbing is extremely relevant to life.
It’s also an opportunity for outdoor recreation, Estes said. “It just promotes a combination of physical and mental wellness.”
Local children already have access to popular rock climbing spots in south-central Idaho such as Dierkes Lake Park in Twin Falls and City Of Rocks National Reserve near Almo.
“It’s nice — we have so much access to climbing right here in our community,” Estes said.
When Estes and McFarlin were talking in the spring about what middle schoolers need, another topic of discussion was how to make rock climbing more affordable and accessible.
“We’ve got to take climbing to the kids,” Estes said. She later added: “Affordable to us is no cost at all.”
There has been chatter among Robert Stuart students about the rock climbing wall coming soon, Estes said.
“The interest is very, very strong for this activity,” McFarlin said.
In addition to offering rock climbing, McFarlin and Estes hope to provide resources for children and their families through Robert Stuart’s rock climbing program and bring in professionals to address topics like mental health and substance abuse. Those topics are based on feedback McFarlin received from his students.
Also, McFarlin hopes to address post-traumatic stress disorder, particularly among Robert Stuart’s refugee students.
On Dec. 20, equipment for the rock climbing wall was in storage at Robert Stuart. McFarlin plans to outfit an unused classroom near the annex gym after Christmas break to use for the climbing club.
Students in the College of Southern Idaho’s welding technology program created the metal components needed for the rock climbing wall, which will be movable using a motor and stored upright.
The Idaho Climbing Project is paying the CSI welding program for its work. The total price is significantly lower than anything the nonprofit could have purchased, Estes said, adding it received a $45,000 quote from a company that makes rock climbing walls.
Estes said they’ve been encouraged by the school, community and rock climbers’ responses to the project at Robert Stuart.
Both McFarlin and Estes are already actively involved in rock climbing and Gemstone Climbing Center’s youth team. McFarlin also recently worked with students from Bridge Academy Middle School in Twin Falls over a six-week course — which wrapped up earlier this month — teaching them to rock climb at Gemstone.
When Bridge Academy students started the course, some were saying, “I can’t do this,” McFarlin said. But by the end of the six weeks, they reported their overall anxiety level had dropped, he said, and their self-esteem had improved.
Also, when children understand the connection between taking care of themselves and their performance in rock climbing, Estes said, they start wanting to take care of their bodies — and not just because adults tell them to.
Through Gemstone’s youth team, there are challenges such as a no-sugar week or no-soda week. It provides group accountability.
Soon, students at Robert Stuart Middle School will have a similar opportunity to discover the benefits of rock climbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.